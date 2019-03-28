Berlin Intermediate School And Beyond After School Academy Welcome Parents To Lights On After School

Berlin Intermediate School and Beyond After School Academy welcomed parents to Lights On After School last month. Bob Hulburd led students through designing and painting a new mural in the school. Pictured, from left, are Estefanie Hernandez Contrerez, Sofia Abu-Zaid, teacher Wendy Nash, parent Allison Carmack, Sir Judah Ponds, Alyssa Monteverde, Mallory Kerrigan, Hulburd, Rachael Plata and Julia Knerr. Submitted Photos