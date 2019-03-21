OC Agrees To Room Tax Hike, But Not Before Debating Sports Marketing Funding; Commissioners Must Approve Increase OCEAN CITY — After hours of debate, the Ocean City Council voted to set in motion a room tax increase to offset expected budget shortfalls and potentially fund increased economic development.During Tuesday’s work session, the debate over potentially increasing the room tax in Ocean City from the current 4.5 percent to an even 5 percent… Read more »

Legislature Ends Hogan’s Post-Labor Day Start Mandate OCEAN CITY — As expected, the House of Delegates this week approved legislation reversing Gov. Larry Hogan’s mandate for a post-Labor Day start to the school year.In 2016, Hogan issued an executive order establishing a post-Labor Day start to the school year for public schools in the state. Despite some pushback from certain school districts… Read more »

Berlin Planning Comm. Tables Decision On 126-Unit Apartment Development BERLIN – The town’s planning commission delayed a decision on apartments proposed for the Purnell Crossing development in the wake of community concerns.When the Berlin Planning Commission met Wednesday to discuss a request to modify the Purnell Crossing planned unit development (PUD), they were greeted with a roomful of irate townhouse owners. After giving the… Read more »