Town Of Berlin Hosts Annual Employee Recognition Ceremony

On Friday, March 15, the Town of Berlin hosted its annual employee recognition ceremony. Among those honored were, from left, Planning Director Dave Engelhart, senior accountant Rondell Wise, Town Administrator Laura Allen, spray site supervisor Megan Pfaller, water distribution technician Ryan Showell, assistant wastewater superintendent Keith Dukes and Mayor Gee Williams.