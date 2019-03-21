Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday: AARP Tax-Aide Free Tax Preparation

Mondays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Ocean Pines branch library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Ocean Pines. Appointment: 443-373-2667. Tuesdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Mac Center, 909 Progress Circle, Suite 100, Salisbury. Appointment: 410-957-0878. Fridays: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Pocomoke branch library, 301 Market St., Pocomoke City. Appointment: 410-957-0878. Saturdays 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st St., Ocean City. Appointment: 443-373-2667.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday Through April 17

Lenten Bible Study

6 p.m. Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew Church, 33384 MacKenzie Way (off Plantation Road), Lewes, Del. “The Gospel of Mark: The Way of the Cross and the Challenge of the Empty Tomb.” Everyone welcome. 302-645-5791 or www.orthodoxdelmar.org.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.m,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.-com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

March 22: Laser Tag And Mini Golf

5:30-8 p.m. Laser Tag/Game World, 146th Street, Ocean City. Benefit of Boy Scout Troop 2173, Bishopville. Open to the public. Admission: $20, unlimited rounds of laser tag and mini golf. Funds will be used to buy needed camping/hiking gear and pay for camping trips. Group is looking for sponsors or donation items to be raffled off during event. 443-880-7180.

March 23: Keith Twilley Benefit Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m.; bingo starts at 7 p.m. Hosted by Willards Volunteer Fire Company at Willards Lions Club, Main Street, Willards. Only 200 tickets will be sold. Tickets: $35. Pay $125 per game, $1,000 jackpot, 50/50 drawing, special games sold separately. All proceeds will go to the Twilley family to help them in their time of need. 410-430-1135.

March 23: Girdletree Spring Fling

9 a.m. Girdletree Methodist Church Hall, 2805 Snow Hill Rd., Girdletree. Benefits The Girdletree Historical Society. Craft items, yard sale items, baked goods, lunch. 410-632-1641.

March 23: Soup And Oyster Luncheon

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Powellville UM Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Eat in or carry out. Homemade soups, oyster fritter sandwiches, chicken salad, barbecue pork and desserts on sale. 443-880-8804.

March 23: Abate Of Delaware 11th Chili Cook-Off

Noon-4 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. for set-up. Sussex Moose Lodge, 35933 Zion Church Rd., Roxana, Del. If you think your chili is the best, bring it on. Admission: $8 gets you a cup and spoon for tasting; $5 if you enter your own chili. Voting at 3 p.m. by People’s Choice: first-, second- and third-place a-wards. Door prizes every hour. 302-732-3429 or 410-251-8699.

March 26: Wine Tasting And Auction

4:30-7:30 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Kiwanis Club of Ocean Pines-Ocean City. Enjoy wine, food, silent auction, live music by Still Rockin’. Must be 21 or older. Tickets: $15/person (see any Kiwanis Club member or call 443-896-4914). Proceeds to Kiwanis Club of OP-OC Scholarship Fund supporting local students.

March 28: Worcester County Democratic Club

6:30 p.m. Assateague Room, Ocean Pines Community Center. Presentation by James Fisher, communication director for the Delmarva Poultry Industry Association who will addresss the importance and impacts of the poultry industry on the local economy. Open to the public. 443-523-4491 or tcwieland3@gmail.com.

March 29: Greyhound Bookstore Author Signing

Noon-3 p.m. 9 S. Main St., Berlin. Retired Johns Hopkins University Vice President Ross Jones will be signing copies of his groundbreaking biography, “Elisabeth Gilman: Crusader For Justice.” Come meet the author and have your book signed at this catered event. www.greyhoundindiebookstore.com, 410-641-0291.

March 30: All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

7-10 a.m. Whaleyville United Methodist Church, 11716 Sheppards Crossing Rd., Whaleyville. $8/adult; $4/child. Buffet includes pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, has brown potatoes, toast, fruit, assorted beverages. 410-726-0603.

March 30: FORGE Youth And Family Quarter Auction

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., auction begins at 6:30 p.m. 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Paddles are $10 for first, $5 for each additional. Refreshments will be available. To contribute items for the auction: 443-513-1048 or info@forgeyouth.org.

March 30: Luncheon And Bake Table

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Powellville Volunteer Fire Company. Soups and sandwiches, oyster sandwiches, bake table. Benefits Friendship UMC. All are welcome. 443-235-1381.

March 30: St. Joseph Festival

11 a.m.-6 p.m. St. Andrew’s Hall, 144th and Sinepuxent streets, Hosted by OC Sons and Daughters of Italy. Lodge members invited to honor St. Joseph, patron saint of workers, and raise funds for local charities, student scholarships. Free admission. Italian specialties, ravioli with meatballs or sausage, meatball and sausage subs, salad, minestrone soup, zeppoli, cannoli, gelato, fried dough, salami and cheese trays available for purchase. Music by Mario Monaldi Band. Basket and silent auctions, expanded seating area.

April 11: Annual Arbor Day Memorial Tree Planting Ceremony, Luneheon

10:30 a.m. Pintail Park, Ocean Pines. Hosted by Ocean Pines Garden Club. A tree will be planted in memory of loved ones who passed away during 2018. Open to all. Luncheon at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club follows ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Cost of luncheon: $22 per person. Menu choices are grilled salmon Greek salad; chicken quesadilla and cup of tortilla soup; or brisket French dip. Includes dessert of cookies and brownies, iced tea, water, coffee, tax and gratuity. Mail check to OPGC, c/o Ann Shockley, 273 Windjammer Rd., Ocean Pines, MD 21811. Indicate menu choice. 410-641-5295 or rexerann@g-mail.com.

April 11: Free Breast Health Event

5-8 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, in partnership with Susan G. Komen Maryland, offering a free breast health discussion and dinner for area women. Residence by Marriott, 61st Street and the bay, Ocean City. Three-hour “Hope In Bloom” event will address early detection, treatment and survivorship. Presentations will be given by Roopa Gupta, M.D., medical oncologist and hematologist, and Manoj Jain, M.D., radiation oncologist. Keynote address by cancer survivor Darlene Jackson-Bowen, Ph.D., PA. A panel of survivors will also be held for discussion and Q&A. Advance registration required: www.agh.care/hope or 410-629-6820.

April 11: Friends Of The Berlin Library Meeting

4-6 p.m. Berlin branch’s Dr. Mary E. Humphreys Community Room. Includes business and library information. Guest speaker: Branch Manager Alice Paterra discussing history of libraries in America and the new library. Snacks will be served. Everyone welcome.

April 11: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 41st Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller). Please arrive early at 9:30 a.m. for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss good kidney health. Optional luncheon will follow the meeting at a local restaurant. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

April 13: Breakfast Sandwich Sale

7-10 a.m. or until sold out. Berlin Fire Company, 214 N. Main St., Berlin. Breakfast sandwiches only: Choose from bacon, egg and cheese or sausage, egg and cheese. Milk, orange juice, coffee. Cost: $5 for one breakfast sandwich and one drink item. The public is invited to support the Berlin Fire Company. Berlin Little League Opening Day Parade starts at 9 a.m. Any Berlin Little League member in uniform will receive a free breakfast sandwich and a free drink. 410-641-1977.

April 13: All-You-Can-Eat Chicken And Dumplings

5-7 p.m. Bishopville Fire Department Auxiliary Main Station. Adult: $12; children under 11: $6. Chicken, hand-rolled dumplings, cole slaw, green beans and sweet potatoes, water, tea, coffee. Soda, bottled water and desserts sold separately. Eat-in or carry-out. 443-880-6966.

April 13: Bridge Bash And Games Galore

9:15 a.m. Doors open for registration and breakfast (homemade cinnamon rolls, pastries, juice, coffee; playing begins at 9:45 a.m.; lunch, short program and door prizes at noon. Asbury United Methodist Church, Salisbury. P.E.O. Chapter V, a philanthropic organization where women celebrate advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. $30 per person, space is limited. Four two-hour classes will be offered in March for 4100, location to be determined. 410-873-2126 or cowall@comcast.net.

April 15: Burley Oak Charity Night For Assateague Island Alliance

6-9 p.m. Burley Oak Brewing Company, Berlin. Win prizes, enjoy jive music courtesy of Michelle and Kathy from Full Circle, and enjoy a fresh brew or root beer. All funds raised benefit Assateague Island National Seashore.

April 26-28: Assateague Nature Photography Workshop

Friday: 7 p.m.; Sunday: 2 p.m. Join world-class instructor Irene Sacilotto to focus on strategies and techniques required to produce high-quality wildlife images while capturing moments in nature. Limited spaces available. This workshop will utilize Assateague for field work. Fee. Registration: AssateagueIslandAlliance.org.

April 28: Italian Dinner

4-6 p.m. Church of the Holy Spirit, 100th Street and Coastal Highway, Ocean City. Catered by Carrabba’s. Includes chicken Bryan, penne pomodoro, Caesar salad, garlic breadsticks, iced tea, lemonade. Desserts will be available for $1. Tickets: $15, available at the church and at the door on the day. 410-723-1973 or 443-235-8942.

April 30: Registration For Sussex C.A.R.E.S. Conference

“Creating Awareness Of Resources For Every Senior In Sussex County” conference set for May 9, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Crossroad Community Church, Georgetown, Del. Keynote speaker: Patricia W. Griffin, Master, Delaware Court of Chancery. Includes lunch and door prizes, vendors. All are invited to learn how to ensure that final wishes are carried out. Register: 302-396-9518 or http://bit.ly/2019caresconference.

May 9: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 41st Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller). Please arrive early at 9:30 a.m. for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss the Living Legacy Foundation. Optional luncheon will follow the meeting at a local restaurant. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

May 11: Horseshoe Crab Ecology And Tagging Demo

11 a.m. Join Assateague Island Alliance volunteer and citizen scientist Dick Arnold for an informative, hands-on program encounter with horseshoe crabs. Discover how valuable this living fossil is to the global ecosystem and humankind plus how horseshoe crabs are tagged and why. Refreshments at 10:30 a.m. Meet at the Assateague Environmental Education Center, 7206 National Seashore Lane, Berlin.

June 13: Gardens Of Ocean Pines Tour

9 a.m.-noon. Those interested in showcasing their beautiful gardens, large or small, should contact 410-973-1423 or plookner@gmail.com to discuss placing your garden/yard on the tour.

June-Sept. 8 Saturdays: Yoga On The Beach

9 a.m. Enjoy low-impact exercise to increase balance, flexibility and reduce stress to the sound of ambient waves. All levels welcome. Free but park entrance fees are in effect. Donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. Bring your own beach towel. Meet at the Shade Pavilion in North Beach parking lot, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin.