BERLIN- With a solid core of returning veterans and a handful of new faces filling out the ranks, expectations are as high as usual for the Stephen Decatur girls’ varsity lacrosse team this year.

Returning from last year’s highly successful team are seniors Logan Townsend and Kennedy Duke, along with juniors Abby Yesko, Sarah Engle, Isy Kristick and Alyssa Romano. Newcomers this year expected to make an immediate impact for the Seahawks include junior Katie Mitchell, sophomore Taylor Barrett and freshmen Meredith Eitel, Emma Meyer and Darby Moore.

“We have a lot of talent on the team,” said Coach Sara Braniecki. “They’re excited about playing, they work hard and they are incredibly coachable.”

Braniecki said with veteran leadership and talented new players, the goals have not changed for the Seahawks this year. Last year’s team finished with a 7-7 record after a slow start and was the third seed in the state 3A-East region. The Seahawks beat rival Bennett in the opening round of regionals before bowing out in the sectional final.

“We have players all over the field with experience and we have newcomers that will see playing time all over the field,” she said. “We hope to dominate the Bayside South this year and make an appearance in the Bayside championship.”

The Seahawks will find out what they’re all about early. Decatur opens with Delaware power Cape Henlopen at home on Monday, followed by a visit to crosstown rival Worcester Prep next Wednesday.