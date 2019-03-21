Rotary Club Of Salisbury Distributes More Than $39,000 To 12 Local Nonprofits

On Thursday, March 14, The Rotary Club of Salisbury distributed more than $39,000 to 12 local nonprofits from funds raised during the 2018 Governor’s Challenge basketball tournament. The Rotary Club of Salisbury is a partner with Wicomico County for the annual Governor’s Challenge basketball tournament, which was sponsored by The Bank of Delmarva.