Ocean City Lions Club Receives $10,000 Contribution From Pam And Macky Stansell To Support Wounded Warriors

by
Ocean City Lions Club Receives $10,000 Contribution From Pam And Macky Stansell To Support Wounded Warriors

Ocean City Lions Club member Ben Dawson received a $10,000 contribution from Pam and Macky Stansell to the Ocean City Lions Charities which supports wounded military heroes.  The Stansells have supported this program for many years and the OC Lions Charities contribution for wounded warriors rehabilitation now exceeds $401,000.