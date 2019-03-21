OC Kindergarten Students Receive Check To Enable Them To Receive $5 Coupon To Spend At The School’s Scholastic Book Fair

Ocean City Elementary School volunteer Skip Carey presented a check to the kindergarten students, enabling each of them to receive a $5 coupon to spend at the school’s 2019 Scholastic Book Fair.  Carey loves to volunteer in the kindergarten classrooms at OCES.  Pictured with Carey from left, are Brooks Huye,tt, Frederick Singer, Landon Bounds, Joshua Rodriguez, Lilly McAllister and Lila Ball.