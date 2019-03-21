Inaugural Destination Imagination After-School Club Implemented At Worcester Prep Middle School

This year, Middle School teacher Keith Geiger implemented Worcester Prep’s inaugural Destination Imagination (DI) after-school club.  Two teams of sixth- and seventh- graders were formed, one competitive and one non-competitive. Practicing their performance for parents and teachers is DI Team Manager Geiger with students Jack Fernley, Mike DePalma, Will Wells and Aleksey Klimins.