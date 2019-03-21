Fifth-Grade Social Studies Students At Berlin Intermediate School Learn About Important American Revolution Battles

Students in Vit’s fifth-grade social studies class at Berlin  Intermediate School learned about important battles during the American Revolution.  They created timelines of six important battles, identifying their significance, important people who took part in the battle, the outcome of each battle, as well as a visual to accompany each battle.  Pictured, from left, are Mya-Johnson-Guerrero, Cullen Wilkins, Makenzie Hitch.