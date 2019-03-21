Sandra Buckwalter

BERLIN – A Berlin woman was arrested on Friday and charged with child abuse and assault stemming from an alleged incident at a day care facility in town.

On Jan. 18, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) investigators received a complaint of physical child abuse that had allegedly occurred

at the Eastern Shore Early Learning Academy in Berlin.

A WCSO investigator responded to Atlantic General Hospital and observ-ed the 3-year-old victim with an injury on his forehead.

The WCSO investigator interview-ed the suspect, identified as Sandra Buckwalter, 52, of Berlin, at the day care facility along with all of the children present during the alleged incident.

Also interviewed was the bus driver who had picked up the children and transported them to the school.

Multiple witnesses indicated Buckwalter allegedly had lifted the 3-year-old victim, who has special needs, and purposely dropped him to the floor, causing the victim to hit his head. The bus driver observed the child to be distraught and crying and also noted the bump on the child’s head.

Investigators also obtained surveillance video from the bus that allegedly showed a second incident involving Buckwalter and the 3-year-old victim.

Based on the interviews and the surveillance video, WCSO investigators on Friday obtained an arrest warrant for Buckwalter, charging her with second-degree child abuse and two counts of second-degree assault.

Buckwalter was arrested on Friday without incident. She was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was held initially on a $25,000 bond but was later released after posting bond.

A preliminary hearing has been set for April 12.