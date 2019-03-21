SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners voted to delay adoption of a strategic planning report this week.

On Tuesday the commissioners voted 6-0, with Commissioner Jim Bunting abstaining, to delay approving the project report that resulted from a two-day strategic planning work session held in January. They cited concerns with the document and said they wanted time to review it further.

“I think it needs to be amended in some places,” Commissioner Joe Mitrecic said. “We’d be better off not exactly adopting this today as written.”

The report presented to the commissioners Tuesday was developed by The Novak Consulting Group following a work session attended by the commissioners and county staff in January. The report identifies various goals, including addressing inequities in education funding, protecting agriculture, improving access to internet, funding employee benefits and moving forward with sports complex development. Other goals included offering incentives for students entering trades and increasing STEM partnerships as well as developing an economic development strategy.

Commissioner Chip Bertino was quick to point out that the commissioners had agreed to move forward with a sports complex “with no county funding.” Bunting said he had not attended the strategic planning session but nevertheless agreed with Bertino.

Staff agreed to clarify that goal in the printed report. Mitrecic said there were other errors that needed to be addressed as well.

“I think some of the commissioners have some issue with different parts of it,” he said, adding that the section that transcribed each commissioner’s beliefs was not entirely accurate.

Commissioner Josh Nordstrom agreed and said the report did not accurately identify what he’d communicated during the work session.

“Some of it makes no sense at all,” he said. “Moving forward this company maybe ought to use a recording device. This is an absolute mess. I wouldn’t vote for it in its current form. It needs some amending, some editing.”

The commissioners agreed to submit any corrections or revisions of the report to county staff, who will address the issues and bring the report back for future adoption.