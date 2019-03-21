SALISBURY – Peninsula Regional Health System and the Wicomico County Board of Education will hold HealthFest: An event for all ages, on Saturday, March 30, from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

This year’s event, a showcase of healthy exhibits and free health screenings, will be held at James M. Bennett High School on College Avenue in Salisbury.

Over 35 free health screenings, including skin cancer screenings aboard the PRMC Wagner Wellness Van, will be available the day of the event and without pre-registration. The health screenings, performed by Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) healthcare specialists and other area healthcare providers, will be available to anyone looking to find out how healthy they are and to learn what they can do to lead an even healthier and more productive lifestyle. Some of the more popular screenings offered at no cost are DermaScan skin exams, bone density, blood pressure, vision, hearing, height, weight, stroke and spine awareness, foot screenings, aorta and lower leg circulation screenings.

At this year’s HealthFest, PRMC will offer attendees an opportunity to participate in a paper diabetes screening conducted by the Peninsula Regional Diabetes and Endocrinology Center team. Additionally, following a paper screening, the PRMC Lab team will also be collecting blood samples for the National Kidney Foundation for Creatinine and Random Glucose. Fasting is not required for either test.

New to HealthFest in 2019 is the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore Opioid Coalition. The coalition will be inside the Bennett gymnasium with numerous vendors featuring educational and resource information.

At various times throughout the morning, participants may enjoy a senior exercise demonstration, cheerleading and majorette performances and dance demonstrations including Indian Classical Dance. Dr. Chris Snyder will answer general medical questions at the “Ask the Doctor” booth, and PRMC pharmacists will be available for medication and medicine reconciliation questions.

HealthFest will also offer a health corner for kids, therapy dog demonstrations, a free photo booth, bounce house rock climbing wall and much more.