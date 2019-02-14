Worcester Boys Split Two After Break

BERLIN- The Worcester Prep boys’ varsity basketball team’s season continued its season-long up-and-down trend this week with a split in two games on the road.

Coming off winter break, the Worcester boys had not played since a 43-32 loss to St. Thomas More on January 8 when the resumed their schedule last week on the road. The Mallards fell to Salisbury Christian, 44-35 last Wednesday.

On Friday, however, the Worcester boys rebounded with a 40-29 win over Holly Grove, completing a season sweep of the Eagles. Worcester was scheduled to play St. Thomas More again on Monday on the road, but the game was postponed because of inclement weather and has not been rescheduled.

With the win over Holly Grove, the Mallards improved to 5-8 on the season, which on the surface isn’t a great record, but they did start to the season with an 0-4 mark. Since then, the Mallards have gone 5-4, often flip-flopping wins and losses. Worcester closed out the regular season on Thursday against Gunston in a game played too late to be included in this edition. The Worcester boys will compete in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) tournament next week on the road.

