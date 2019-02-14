The winners of the Berlin/Ocean City Optimist Club Art Competition have been announced. The works of arts are on display at the Worcester County Arts Council in Berlin. The competition offers a total of $1,400 in cash prizes to the student artists. Pictured, above from left, are Saylor McGuiness, honorable mention, painting, Worcester Prep; Allie Figgs, honorable mention, drawing, Snow Hill High; Sara Hancock, third place, painting, Stephen Decatur High; Hannah Perdue, second place, painting, Worcester Prep; Caleb King, first place, drawing, Pocomoke High; Carolyn Kio, first place, paining, Pocomoke High; and Charlie Smith, club representative. Not pictured were Sara Murphy, third place, drawning, Stephen Decatur, and Davina Graybill, second place, Stephen Decatur. Photo by Jeanette Deskiewicz