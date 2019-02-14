Tyler William Birch

OCEAN PINES — Tyler William Birch, age 19, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend to many, sadly left this world and was called to heaven on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

Tyler will be dearly missed and never forgotten by his family and friends He was known to be a kind and gentle soul who stood up for others and what he believed in.

Tyler was a 2017 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School where he earned may academic honors. He had a great passion to further his education and career in engineering. As a second-year student at Salisbury University, he was working on this goal. He enjoyed reading, drawing, painting, online gaming with friends, and traveling with family. He was employed by Racetrack Auto where he was respected as a “Jack of all Trades”.

A celebration of life was held on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Community Church at Ocean Pines. Rev. Boyd Etter officiated. May we cherish his memories.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be sent to Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Nancy Sue Whitlock

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Nancy Sue Whitlock passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at home in Oro Valley, Ariz. after a long battle of cancer.

Nancy was born in Marshall, Mo. to Lt. Colonel Robert Earl and Carmen Busch on Dec. 16, 1946.

She had a Bachelors of Fine Arts Degree in Interior Design from Cranbrook in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

She also was a State Certified General Real Estate Appraiser in Maryland and a Certified Daffodil Judge with the American Daffodil Society.

Nancy’s passions were silky terrier show dogs, outdoor sports including shooting, hunting and fishing.

One of Nancy’s greatest passions was the teachings of Pilates both in Maryland, Pima Community College and the Oro Valley Aquatic Center in the Tucson area.

She is survived by her loving husband, Larry of 53 years. Nancy doted on her three sons and their respective families — Marcus and Brenda Whitlock, granddaughters Shelby and Morgan of Odessa, Mo; David and Susie Whitlock, granddaughters Alyssa and Brynn of Tacoma, Wash; and Lance and Tatiana Whitlock, granddaughter Oksenia and grandson Lochlan of San Antonio, Texas.

She is also survived by her brothers, Robert Busch (Sharon) of Palmetto, Fla., John Busch (Deedee) of Charlottesville, Va. and Joseph Busch (Jan) of Oro Valley, Ariz.

A memorial reception will be held at Adair Funeral Home on Friday Feb. 22, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at 8090 N Northern Ave, Oro Valley, Ariz. Flowers can be sent to Adair Funeral Home.

Please send donations to St Jude (www.stjude.org/) in honor of Nancy and her love for children.

Nancy’s fighting and positive spirit touched many lives. She will be missed immensely.

Anne Florence “Flo” Collins

OCEAN CITY — Born Jan. 13, 1930, Anne Florence “Flo” Collins was welcomed into the arms of our Lord on Feb 10, 2019.

Flo was born in Washington, DC and was married to Thomas P. Collins in July of 1947 and lived in Beltsville, Md. for 40 years. She retired in 1986 and moved to Ocean City in 1987.

Flo remained very active with her beloved family, church, fire service and community. She was a devout member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Beltsville, Md. and Sound United Methodist Church in Selbyville, Del. and was a past president of the United Methodist Women. She was a Den Mother with the Cub Scouts for 11 years, active with the Boy Scouts, PTA, and an active member of the Civil Air Patrol. Flo was a Life Member of the Beltsville VFD Company 31 and Laurel VFD Company 10 Ladies Auxiliaries, the MSFA Ladies Auxiliary Convention Chair, Past President of the Maryland Fire Chiefs Association Ladies Auxiliary, and Past President of the Prince Georges County Fire and Rescue Association Ladies Auxiliary. She was also inducted into the Hall of Fame for the MFSA, and the Prince Georges County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, and a 2012 Honey Award recipient for her many endeavors.

Flo is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years, Thomas P. Collins, and sons, Wayne G. Collins and Kerry P. (Starla) Collins. She was preceded in death by her son, Steven J. Collins. She is also cherished by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Sound United Methodist Church in Selbyville, Del. on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m.

Donations may be made in memory of Flo Collins to Sound United Methodist Church, 35131 Lighthouse Road, Selbyville, Del. 19975 or Coastal Hospice and Palliative Care

2604 Old Ocean City Road,

Salisbury, Md. 21804.

William Stuart Brown

OCEAN CITY — William Stuart Brown, 95, of Ocean City, died on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, peacefully at Atlantic General Hospital.

Born on Nov. 13, 1923, he was the son of the late Joseph and Sara Curtin Brown.

Following graduation, William entered the United States Army, where he served during World War II. Throughout his lifetime, he held various employments. Following his retirement, he moved to Ocean City, where he has spent the last thirty years.

William is survived by several close friends, who he thought the world of.

In addition to his parents, William is preceded by his wife, Priscilla Brown. Services will be private. Interment with military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Md. 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.HollowayFH.com.