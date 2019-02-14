The Ocean City beachfront from Caroline Street to 2nd Street had a much different appearance in 1955 and some of the famous hotels and buildings of that era can be seen in this historic photo.

Pictured, from left, are The Maryland Inn, the Coast Guard Station, the Showell block with Edwards 5 and 10, the Roosevelt Hotel (twin units with black roof in center of picture), the three sections of the old Rideau Hotel, the Essex Hotel, the Baltimorian, the Colonial Hotel and the Plimhimmon with tower.

Four of these buildings were lost to fires in the 1960s and early ‘70s and the rest to modern development in the ‘80s and ‘90s. The only building that exists today is the old Coast Guard Station, which was moved to the Inlet in 1977 and today serves as the Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum.

Photo courtesy Jackie Spurrier