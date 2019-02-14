Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday:

AARP Tax-Aide Free Tax Preparation

Mondays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Ocean Pines branch library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Ocean Pines. Appointment: 443-373-2667. Tuesdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Mac Center, 909 Progress Circle, Suite 100, Salisbury. Appointment: 410-957-0878. Fridays: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Pocomoke branch library, 301 Market St., Pocomoke City. Appointment: 410-957-0878. Saturdays 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st St., Ocean City. Appointment: 443-373-2667.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a heal-thy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.m,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://-delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club

Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Feb. 15: Fish Fry

4:30-7 p.m. Bowen United Methodist Church. Includes flounder filet, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cornbread and dessert. Beverage is included for those who eat in. Platters: $10.

Feb. 15: Kids Pizza And Pottery Class

5:30-7:30 p.m. Ocean City Center for the Arts. Kids enjoy a pizza dinner and then make a clay creation. 410-524-9433 or artleagueofoceancity.org.

Feb. 16: Yard Sale Fundraiser

8 a.m.-noon. Ladies Auxiliary of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, rain or shine, OCFD Headquarters, 1409 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, second floor. Tables available for $10 each or three for $25. Also accepting gently used goods. Refreshments available. Proceeds raised go toward the fire company, cadets and scholarships. Table rental or information: 410-251-7224.

Feb. 17: Authentic Italian Dinner

1-5 p.m. St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Church, Ocean City. Benefits The Fellowship Commons. Meal will be prepared by Vi Candeloro and her family and friends. Celebrating the birthday of Galileo Galilei, who has been called the father of observational astronomy, modern physics, scientific method and modern science. Advance tickets recommended. 410-289-3453, 410-641-8171 or office@stpaulsbythesea.org.

Feb. 18: Democratic Women’s Club

Of Worcester County

9:30 a.m.: coffee/conversation; 10 a.m.: meeting. Ocean Pines Community Center. Speaker: Assateague Coastkeeper and Executive Director of Assateague Coastal Trust Kathy Phillips discussing legislative priorities for 2019. Donations welcome of non-perishable food items, paper goods, grocery gift cards for local food bank.

Feb. 19: Bread Baking Class

2 p.m. Worcester County Library, Ocean City branch. Denise Wagner will show you secrets for great-tasting, freshly made bread. worcesterlibrary.org.

Feb. 20: Painting With Stickers Class

5:30 p.m. Worcester County Library, Berlin branch. School-age children and adults. All materials provided. Class limited to 25. Registration required: 410-641-0650. worcesterlibrary.org.

Feb. 21: Worcester County NAACP

7 p.m. Executive Board: 6 p.m. Snow Hill Library, 307 N. Washington St., Snow Hill. Newly elected Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser will discuss current issues and her goals for the county. 410-213-1956.

Feb. 21: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

9:45 a.m.: refreshments; 10 a.m.: business meeting. Ocean Pines Community Center. Project TBA. All are welcome.

Feb. 22: Dinner And A Movie

5:30 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 N. Main St., Berlin. 410-641-1137.

Feb. 22: Carrabba’s Carry-Out/Dine-In

5-7 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Menu will be chicken marsala, penne pomo, salad, bread, mini cannolis and a drink: $14. Carry-out or dine-in. Limited number of dinners available. Pre-orders are encouraged: 443-880-6966.

Feb. 23: Chesapeake Bay Council Of Girl Scout

Fundraiser

Noon-3 p.m. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, West Ocean City. Menu selections include spaghetti and meatballs, chicken marsala or tilapia, soup or salad, soft drinks and mini cannoli. Door prizes include two weekend getaways at Marriott Hotels, Assateague and Salisbury locations. $15 per person, cash or check payable to Star Charities. The Chesapeake Bay Council of Girl Scouts will march in the Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday, March 16. All Girl Scouts participating will receive a gift certificate from McDonald’s. Parade starts at noon. 410-641-7667.

Feb. 23: Karaoke Night With DJ Conrad

8 p.m.-midnight. American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin. $5 cash donation. Light fare served 6-10 p.m. Full bar all night. Open to the public.

Feb. 23: Winter Pancake Breakfast

8-11 a.m. Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center. Pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs. orange juice, coffee, tea. Tickets: Adults, $6; under 12, $3; under 5, free. Carry-out also available. Tickets: See any Kiwanis member of call 410-208-6719. Same price at the door. Proceeds benefit youth of the community.

Feb. 23: All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

7-10 a.m. Whaleyville United Methodist Chrch, 11716 Sheppards Crossing Rd., Whaleyville. Adults:$8; children: $4. Includes panckaes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, toast, hash brown potatoes, fruit and assorted beverages.

Feb. 23: Spaghetti Dinner And Gospel Sing

4-5:30 p.m. Powellville UM Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Eat in or carry out. Includes spaghetti with meat or tomato sauce, salad, bread, dessert and drink. God’s Country Crossroads will perform in the sanctuary at 6 p.m. 443-880-8804.

Feb. 24: 9th Annual Snow Hill Area

Chamber Of Commerce Oyster Roast

1-5 p.m. Old Firehouse, Green Street, Snow Hill. All-you-can-eat Chincoteague oysters (prepared different ways), pork barbecue and all-you-can-drink beer (must be 21 and over). Live music. Tickets now on sale. snowhillchamber.com.

Feb. 27: Art Studio, Art Movements

4 p.m. Worcester County Library, Pocomoke branch. Learn about artists and art movements as you create your own piece of work. Registration necessary: 410-957-0878. worcesterlibrary.org.

March 2: Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School

15th Year Gala Celebration Fundraiser

6-11 p.m. Residence Inn, Ocean City. Hosting a cocktail-inspired atmosphere with fare from local restaurants, entertainment, live and silent auctions and more. Fundraising proceeds go directly to expanding the education of students at MBS. Tickets: $75 per person. 302-228-0800 or mostblessedsacramentschool.com.

March 5: Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper

4:30-7 p.m. All Hallows Episcopal Church, 109 W. Market St., Snow Hill. Menu includes sausage, pancakes and baked apples. Tickets for dine-in service are $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12. All take-out orders are $7. Advance ticket sales only. 410-632-1216.

March 9: “Come Mingle At Our Bingo”

Doors open at 5 p.m.; bingo starts at 6 p.m. Berlin Fire Company Hall, Main Street, Berlin. $25. Sponsor: Lioness Club of Berlin. Chinese and silent auctions, special raffle, tear-off tickets. Refreshments available. debbiejensen1949@gmail.com or 410-208-6496.

March 14: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 41st Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller). Please arrive early at 9:30 a.m. for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss elder law. Optional luncheon will follow the meeting at a local restaurant. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

March 23: Soup And Oyster Luncheon

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Powellville UM Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Eat in or carry out. Homemade soups, oyster fritter sandwiches, chicken salad, barbecue pork and desserts on sale. 443-880-8804.

April 11: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 41st Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller). Please arrive early at 9:30 a.m. for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss good kidney health. Optional luncheon will follow the meeting at a local restaurant. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

April 13: Bridge Bash And Games Galore

9:15 a.m. Doors open for registration and breakfast (homemade cinnamon rolls, pastries, juice, coffee; playing begins at 9:45 a.m.; lunch, short program and door prizes at noon. Asbury United Methodist Church, Salisbury. P.E.O. Chapter V, a philanthropic organization where women celebrate advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. $30 per person, space is limited. Four two-hour classes will be offered in March for 4100, location to be determined. 410-873-2126 or cowall@comcast.net.