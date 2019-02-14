BERLIN – The following represents a collection of press releases submitted to this publication over the last month.

•Urriah Johnson of Berlin has earned a $12,000 annual Founders Scholarship to Albright College, in Reading, Pa. A senior at Stephen Decatur High School,Johnson is interested in studying Biology, Spanish and Pre-Medical in college.

•Worcester County Public Schools announced that Stephen Decatur High School senior Isabel Emond will serve as the Maryland General Assembly Page during the 2019 session. Emond will serve two non-consecutive weeks in either the House of Delegates or the Senate while the Maryland General Assembly is in session where she will fulfill a variety of Page responsibilities including running errands for officials, answering phones, assisting visitors, and distributing materials.

Emond is a member of the National Honor Society as well as a founding member of the school Birding Club. She also serves as a community intern for Maryland Coastal Bays Program.

•Widener University Has announced students named to fall 2018 Dean’s List, including Ryan Bennett of Berlin. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.50 and above for the semester.

•Adam Samborski, a native of Berlin, received a MBA-CIMBA Program-MBA degree from the University of Iowa at the close of the fall 2018 semester.

•Aurora University congratulates the more than 1,200 undergraduate students who earned Dean’s List honors for the fall 2018 semester including Salisbury native Phillip Gianelle, a freshman majoring in accounting and finance.

•Caroline Pasquariello, of Berlin has been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University for the fall 2018 session.

•Lauren A. Lapenna of Selbyville has been named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University for the fall 2018 semester. Lapenna is majoring in psychology.

•Jillian Petito of Berlin is among the 679 students who earned dean’s list honors for the Fall 2018 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Petito is eligible for this honor by maintaining a 3.4 grade point average or higher.

•A total of 12,332 students enrolled during the 2018 fall term at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all As). Students recognized include Hayden McWilliams of Fenwick Island, Del., President’s List, and Kelli Kuharich of Selbyville, Del., President’s List.

•Riley Dickerson of Ocean Pines has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester. Dickerson is majoring in Game Production Management.

•Regional students named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester include Brooke Mitchell of Selbyville, Amanda Beam of Fenwick Island, John Douds of Selbyville, Jessica Walsh of Bethany Beach, Victor Degeorge of Bethany Beach, Michelle Curtis of Bethany Beach, Allison Shovel of Selbyville, Emma Engel of Selbyville, Holly Schilling of Selbyville, Madison Thune of Selbyville, Nathan Sirkis of Bethany Beach, Karla Sandoval-Haro of Selbyville, Alex Carey of Selbyville, Makenzie Collins of Selbyville, Jack Dunn of Selbyville, Andrea Elsby of Selbyville, Kennedy Butch of Selbyville, Lindsay Mann of Bethany Beach, Allison Walsh of Bethany Beach, Chloe Pilkerton of Fenwick Island, Lauren Smith of Selbyville, Bridget Langan of Fenwick Island, Walker Chavatel of Selbyville, George Ward of Bethany Beach, Emily Tharby of Selbyville, Taylor Woodington of Selbyville and Kelhan Bailey of Bethany Beach.

•McDaniel College announced its Fall 2018 Dean’s List, recognizing full-time undergraduate students for outstanding academic achievement. Students included Megan Mitchell of Berlin who earned High Honors; Matthew Scott of Berlin who earned Honors; and Caroline Kurtz of Berlin who earned Honors.

•Stella Cunningham, Class of 2021, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at the University of Vermont. Cunningham of Berlin is majoring in Health and Society in the College of Arts and Sciences.