Resort Festival To Feature Film By Decatur Grads; 'The Biggest Little Farm' Scores Early Rave Reviews OCEAN CITY — A highlight of the 3rd Annual Ocean City Film Festival is the Delmarva premiere of "The Biggest Little Farm," a feature documentary directed and produced by two former locals — John Chester and Erica Cramer Messer.The film will screen on Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m. in a special showing at the…

City Council Approves Nine More Small Cell Towers In Residential Communities OCEAN CITY — After further contentious debate, resort officials this week approved the installation of nine new small-scale cell towers in north-end residential areas of Ocean City.In December, representatives of the private-sector company Crown Castle announced a proposal to install small-cell towers in certain north-end residential neighborhoods in the interest of improving wireless data service….

Parking Fines Up, Revenue Down Slightly In Resort; Resort Officials Review New 'Pay-By-Plate' System OCEAN CITY — Resort transportation officials this week reviewed the first year of the town's new "pay-by-plate" parking system, which revealed revenue was generally down across the board although some areas did better than others.Prior to the start of the last summer season, Ocean City transitioned from the old pay-and-display system to a new pay-by-plate…