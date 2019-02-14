Republican Women Of Worcester County Participate In Annual Media Expo

In late January, the Republican Women of Worcester County participated in the annual Media Expo at Worcester Career and Technology Center in Newark.  Judging student entries from schools across the county were RWWC Literary Committee volunteers Barbara Johnson, Vanessa Alban, Elena McComas, Liz Mumford (literary chairperson) and Marge Matturro. Koining the volunteers was Ruth Alban, a student at Showell Elementary.