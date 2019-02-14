Optimal Performance Associates/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Names 10 Worcester Prep Field Hockey Players To National Academic Squad

by
Optimal Performance Associates/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Names 10 Worcester Prep Field Hockey Players To National Academic Squad

Optimal Performance Associates/National Field Hockey Coaches Association has named 10 Worcester Prep Varsity Field Hockey players to their National Academic Squad, of which two were also recognized as Scholar of Distinction.  Honored were, from left, Hailee Arrington, Virginia Bateman, Rylie Carey, Ally Elerding, Aly Matha, Head Field Hockey Coach Katie Oxenreider, Molly McCormick, Hana Miller, Maya Natesan and Abbi Nechay. Not pictured was Dana Anderson. Submitted Photos