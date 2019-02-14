OCEAN CITY
Bayview Grand
Bayfront 5th-6th St
Open Sat & Sun
New Construction
4BR/3BA Condos
Private Beach Area
Kevin Decker
Coastal Life Realty
443-235-6552
SELBYVILLE
Bayside
20811 Harbor Cove
Sat 2-6
Award Winning
Community
View Model Homes
Extra Incentives
Schell Brothers
302-278-0392
OCEAN CITY
Bradley on the Bay
Unit #104A
3701 Coastal Highway
Bayside
Sat & Sun 10-2
2BR/2BA Condo
Bud Cumberland
Keller Williams
703-801-2344
OCEAN CITY
Harrington Towers
2901 Atlantic Ave
Penthouse #1104
Sat 11-2
Direct Oceanfront
2BR/2BA
Billy Barr
Keller Williams
240-367-6122
OCEAN CITY
English Towers #803
100th St Coastal Hwy
Direct Oceanfront
Sun 11-2
3BR/2BA Condo
Southern End
Bonnie Brown
Berkshire Hathaway
443-859-4049
SELBYVILLE
36865 Herring Way
Swann Cove
Sat 10-12
3BR/2BA Home
Show Stopper
Move in Ready
Sandy Dougan
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-6557
OCEAN PINES
8 Watertown Road
Sat 10-1
New Construction
3BR/2BA Home
Great Space
Coastal Charmer
Sandy Dougan
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-6557
OCEAN CITY
Island at
Hidden Harbor
205 125th Street
Sat 11-2
2 & 3BR Condos
Waterfront
Marcy Thiele
Berkshire Hathaway
410-251-7111