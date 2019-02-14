OC Marlin Club Crew Donates $1,000 To Worcester County Recreation And Parks Department

The OC Marlin Club Crew recently presented a donation of $1,000 to the Worcester County Recreation and Parks Department in support of the Harbor Days event scheduled to take place on Oct. 19 in West Ocean City Harbor. The event will feature several displays by local watermen and associated entities. Local seafood will be available and educational displays on various marine related activities. Pictured, from left, are Michelle Hrebik, treasurer; Cyndy Spicknall, vice president; Brianna Goddard, special events coordinator with county recreation; Tom Perlozzo, director of county recreation; Cathy Donovan, president; Carolyn Conkel, board member; and Elva Allewalt, board member.