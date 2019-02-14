The first security job Bubba Almony, center, had was working for the Dew Tour in Ocean City. File Photo

BERLIN – With nearly eight years of experience protecting some of the country’s most influential artists and athletes, Stephen Decatur High School alumnus Bubba Almony has plans to grow his business providing bodyguard and transportation services for celebrities, events and businesses.

Almony, who grew up in Ocean City, began working in the industry when he was 17 years old. He said he landed his first job at the Dew Tour, where he was assigned to a security detail.

“Ever since then, I feel like God provided me with my passion and purpose and calling in life,” he said. “It was something I loved to do.”

Almony spent the ensuing years working security jobs in casinos and hotels before moving to New York City. There, he continued his training in executive protection while networking with professionals and celebrities.

“I was blessed,” he said. “I met a lot of great people, a lot of great clients in music, fashion. That gets me to where I’m at now.”

To date, Almony has assisted security details for former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and Grammy Award winning rapper Future and has provided protection services for “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino, luxury eyewear designer Corey Woods, “Love & Hip Hop” star Swift, and more.

“God was putting these people around me, and we were benefiting from each other,” he said. “They were giving me a platform and elevating my craft, and I was also keeping them safe and out of trouble.”

Two years ago, Almony launched Bubba’s Protection Services, a business that provides armed protection and transportation services and luxury SUVs to clients.

“We’ve done tours all the way from Maine down to Florida and as far west as Texas,” he said. “We can travel all over the U.S. We have the capabilities to do so.”

But that is not the extent of Almony’s entrepreneurial spirit. He added he has plans to grow his business and launch a podcast. His team is also working on a reality series to pitch to television networks, which he expects to promote his company.

“I definitely look forward to that,” he said.

Regardless of his experiences and interactions with celebrities, Almony said his career is not always a glamorous one. He explained bodyguards come face to face with life-threatening emergencies and are expected to protect their clients.

“At the end of the day, we have a tough job,” he said. “But we are doing what we love.”

Almony encouraged anyone interested in the field to seek the proper training. He credited local martial arts instructor Shawn Saunders and several programs and courses for teaching him the necessary skills.

“If you are truly serious about getting into this field, do it for the right reasons,” he added. “Don’t do it because you’ll be around people, driving nice cars that have the nice luxuries, and seeing people with a lot of money. You are going to get yourself hurt or somebody else.”

Almony said those interested can find more information by visiting www.bubbasprotectionservices.com or his Instagram page, “@bubbaalmony.”

“I want to be successful so I can help others …,” he said. “Even if you make a difference to a few people, you did your job on this earth. You can inspire and uplift people and give back.”