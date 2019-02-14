BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team swept two games this week after coming off a winter break to improve to 13-2 on the season.

The Mallards hadn’t played since January 18 before last Wednesday’s game because of the school’s winter break. When the Worcester girls got back in action, they showed little signs of rust with a 70-49 win over Salisbury Christian on the road.

Worcester led 14-9 after one quarter and 38-21 at the half before steadily pulling away from Salisbury Christian. The Mallards led 60-38 at the end of the third and Salisbury Christian actually outscored Worcester in the fourth but the damage had been done. Hailey Merritt led the Mallards with 20 points, while C.C. Lizas scored 14 and Grace Gardner added 11. Carly Hoffman scored seven, Hannah Merritt scored six and Lily Bauerle added five.

The Mallards were back in action on the road at Holly Grove on Friday and cruised to the 48-10 win. Again, Worcester got off to a fast start, leading 12-5 after one quarter and 28-7 at the half. Gardner led the way with 10 points, while Hannah Merritt scored nine and Hailey Merritt added eight. Chloe Ruddo scored seven and Emily Copeland scored six.

With the pair of wins, the Worcester girls improved to 13-2 on the season. The Mallards played Gunston on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition and will face St. Thomas More on the road on Friday in a game made up from Monday’s cancellation. The Worcester girls will host the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference semifinals next Tuesday and could stay home for the conference championship game next Thursday if they advance.