BERLIN- Fresh of strong performances in the inaugural Bayside Conference championship meet, the Stephen Decatur varsity swim teams are set to make a splash in the state 3A-2A-1A East meet this weekend.

The Decatur girls won the first-ever conference championship meet last week, while the Decatur boys finished second. The teams are set to compete in the 3A-2A-1A East region meet on Saturday at the Arundel Swim Center in Anne Arundel County.

