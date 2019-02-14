Decatur Girls Beat WiHi, Run Win Streak For Four

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity wrestling team continued its late-season run this week with a road win over Wicomico, 45-39.

After scuffling through the first part of the season, including an 0-3 start, the Decatur girls have hit their stride heading down the back stretch of the regular season with four straight wins. The impressive thing about the late-season run is the Seahawks are doing it on the road.

A scheduling anomaly has the Decatur girls playing six straight road games against tough opponents. The Seahawks did drop the first of six road games to Bennett, 61-53, back on January 31. Since then, they have won four straight including a forfeit by Arcadia, a 53-44 win over Mardela, a 45-30 win over St. Michael’s and Tuesday’s impressive 45-39 win over Wicomico, which might be their most impressive win during the streak.

The Decatur girls played Parkside on the road on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition, which was the final game of the rare six-game road trip. The Seahawks will close out the regular season with a home game against North Caroline next Tuesday, followed by a rematch with Mardela at home next Thursday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

