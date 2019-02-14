Cato Inc. Presents Worcester Prep Upper School With $500 ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Program Grant

by
Cato Inc. Presents Worcester Prep Upper School With $500 ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Program Grant

Cato Inc. representative Kathleen Abercrombie and her daughter, Worcester Prep senior Delaney Abercrombie, presented Upper School technology/science teacher Colleen McGuire with a $500 ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Program grant.  ExxonMobil believes in investing in educational programs for the next generation to pursue studies and careers in fields involving math and science.  Submitted Photos