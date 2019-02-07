Fashions in the 1890’s and early 1900’s were far more formal than what can be seen in Ocean City today. In that era, people dressed up to stroll on the Boardwalk. Men wore hats and suits — or at least a coat and tie — and women wore long skirts, fancy hats and long-sleeved blouses. Many of the ladies carried parasols to protect them from the mid-day sun.

Bathing suits were also much different and covered up most traces of bare skin. Men wore T-shirts while the ladies had so much material in their swimwear that it’s a mystery that they were able to swim at all in their heavy water-soaked garments.

Postcard from 1912 courtesy of Bunk Mann’s collection