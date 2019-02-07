OCEAN CITY — The 3rd annual Ocean City Film Festival will screen more than 100 films across five venues in the resort on March 8-10. The festival will bring together film lovers and filmmakers from across the globe for this weekend-long special event, which is sponsored by the Art League of Ocean City and the Town of Ocean City.

Over the three days, the festival will screen films spanning 12 genres — from feature-length to short horror to social commentary — at the Princess Royale Hotel, Carousel Hotel, Clarion Resort, Francis Scott Key Resort, and Fox Gold Coast Theater. Local filmmakers, as well as filmmakers from across the country and around the world, submitted films that were specifically judged for the festival. In addition, three films were produced by the Art League and will have their public debut at the festival.

The festival will kick off with an opening reception on Friday, March 8 at the Princess Royale where film lovers can mingle with filmmakers. The festival will conclude with a party at Seacrets’ Morley Hall on Sunday, March 10 where festival organizers will announce the award winners. A panel of Eastern Shore media and arts professionals will judge the films and present awards that include the Pink Flamingo, the film judges deem most representative of Maryland life.

Film industry professionals will lead workshops at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on creating and producing films, and Maryland Film Office Director Jack Gerbes and Baltimore Film Office Director Debbie Dorsey will conduct a panel talk on filmmaking in Maryland.

Tickets are $79 for an all-access three-day pass that includes unlimited films, the opening “meet the filmmakers” reception with hors d’oeuvres, all workshops, and the award ceremony; $20 for a one-day film pass; $49 for a three-day film pass. Tickets to the parties can be purchased separately for $25, and to the workshops for $10.

Tickets are available at ocmdfilmfestival.com, by visiting the Arts Center on 94th St., or by calling 410-524-9433. Tickets will also be available at the film locations the day of the screenings on a cash-only basis.

Hundreds of films were submitted to the festival, and Festival Director William Strang-Moya contributed to hand-picking the final selection.

“We have local films, films from all over the world, and films that can’t be seen anywhere else but in Ocean City at the festival,” Strang-Moya said. “We will also be screening a film that will be shown at Sundance this year. The festival and our selection of films are truly getting bigger and brighter every year.”