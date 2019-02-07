Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday:

AARP Tax-Aide Free Tax Preparation

Mondays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Ocean Pines branch library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Ocean Pines. Appointment: 443-373-2667. Tuesdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Mac Center, 909 Progress Circle, Suite 100, Salisbury. Appointment: 410-957-0878. Fridays: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Pocomoke branch library, 301 Market St., Pocomoke City. Appointment: 410-957-0878. Saturdays 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st St., Ocean City. Appointment: 443-373-2667.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month:

Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.m,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club

Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Feb. 8: Maryland Crab Cake Dinner

4-6:30 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 N. Main St., Berlin. Single crab cake sandwich, green beans, baked potato, cole slaw, drink. $12. Carry-outs available and bake sale table.

Feb. 9: Photo Journal-African American Life

From Another View

4-8 p.m. Germantown School Community Heritage Center, 10223 Trappe Rd., Berlin. Presented by Henry Fine Arts Gallery, this exhibit features African American life in Worcester County from the late 1860s to the late 1950s. Everyone welcome. 410-213-1956.

Feb. 9: Democratic Central Committee

Of Worcester County Meeting

10 a.m. Berlin Town Hall, second floor. Board meeting: 9 a.m. Guest Maya Rockeymoore-Cummings, newly elected Maryland Democratic Party chair, will discuss topics of importance on the Eastern Shore. 410-213-1956.

Feb. 14: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 41st Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roll-er). Please arrive early at 9:30 a.m. for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss “Guarding Your Identity.” Optional luncheon will follow the meeting at High Stakes Restaurant. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

Feb. 14: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Speaker: Catherine from Roots Landscaping will give a presentation on air plants and a demonstration on how to create an air plant terrarium. Visitors and new members welcome. Club meets second Thursday of each month.

Feb. 15: Fish Fry

4:30-7 p.m. Bowen United Methodist Church. Includes flounder filet, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cornbread and dessert. Beverage is included for those who eat in. Platters: $10.

Feb. 16: Yard Sale Fundraiser

8 a.m.-noon. Ladies Auxiliary of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, rain or shine, OCFD Headquarters, 1409 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, second floor. Tables available for $10 each or three for $25. Also accepting gently used goods. Refreshments available. Proceeds raised go toward the fire company, cadets and scholarships. Table rental or information: 410-251-7224.

Feb. 17: Authentic Italian Dinner

1-5 p.m. St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Church, Ocean City. Benefits The Fellowship Commons. Meal will be prepared by Vi Candeloro and her family and friends. Celebrating the birthday of Galileo Galilei, who has been called the father of observational astronomy, modern physics, scientific method and modern science. Advance tickets recommended. 410-289-3453, 410-641-8171 or office@stpaulsbythesea.org.

Feb. 18: Democratic Women’s Club

Of Worcester County

9:30 a.m.: coffee/conversation; 10 a.m.: meeting. Ocean Pines Community Center. Speaker: Assateague Coastkeeper and Executive Director of Assateague Coastal Trust Kathy Phillips. discussing legislative priorities for 2019. Donations welcome of non-perishable food items, paper goods, grocery gift cards for local food bank.

Feb. 21: Worcester County NAACP

7 p.m. Executive Board: 6 p.m. Snow Hill Library, 307 N. Washington St., Snow Hill. Newly elected Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser will discuss current issues and her goals for the county. 410-213-1956.

Feb. 21: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

9:45 a.m.: refreshments; 10 a.m.: business meeting. Ocean Pines Community Center. Project TBA. All are welcome.

Feb. 22: Carrabba’s Carry-Out/Dine-In

5-7 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Menu will be chicken marsala, penne pomo, salad, bread, mini cannolis and a drink: $14. Carry-out or dine-in. Limited number of dinners available. Pre-orders are encouraged: 443-880-6966.

Feb. 23: Winter Pancake Breakfast

8-11 a.m. Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center. Pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs. orange juice, coffee, tea. Tickets: Adults, $6; under 12, $3; under 5, free. Carry-out also available. Tickets: See any Kiwanis member of call 410-208-6719. Same price at the door. Proceeds benefit youth of the community.

March 9: “Come Mingle At Our Bingo”

Cash bingo tickets: $25. Sponsor: Lioness Club of Berlin. Chinese and silent auctions, special raffle, tear-off tickets. Refreshments available. 410-208-6496.

March 14: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 41st Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller). Please arrive early at 9:30 a.m. for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss elder law. Optional luncheon will follow the meeting at a local restaurant. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.