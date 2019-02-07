Things I Like – February 8, 2019

The crazy weather extremes here

Baby giggles

Steamed crabs for lunch in February

Airports with clean restrooms

Spring-like days in February

Listening to kids talk to each other

When a mistake is ultimately a good thing

Photos of Punxsutawney Phil

A stocked fridge after a grocery run

CBS Sunday Morning

Scrolling through tweets

