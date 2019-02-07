Rotary Club Of Salisbury Thanks The Donnie Williams Foundation For Its More Than $7,000 Contribution

The Rotary Club of Salisbury recently thanked The Donnie Williams Foundation for its more than $7,000 contribution to the 3-Point Initiative, as part of the 2018 Governor’s Challenge Basketball Tournament in Salisbury. The initiative provided $39,000 in grant funding for local non-profits that support youth programs. The Rotary’s 3-Point Initiative promotes “responsibility, integrity and academic achievement.” Pictured, from left, are Mark Granger, Alan Brown, Kim Roemer, Dan Williams and BJ Summers.