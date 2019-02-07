Ocean City Elementary School Kicks Off Annual Kids Heart Challenge

Students DStudents EOcean City Elementary School recently kicked of its annual 2019 Kids Heart Challenge. This year’s Jump Event raised money for the American Heart Association to research new methods to help heart and stroke patients and provide support for those suffering with heart disease. OCES students have already raised $24,000 toward their school goal of $26,000. Left, physical education teachers Tracey Drocella, left, and Mark Engle, right, and American Heart Association Coordinator Sheri Olsen, center, are pictured with third graders Payton Caprarola, Ivin Purnell, Aiden Backof and Madelynn Pennington. At right, third grader Carson Green is pictured with Finn, this year’s American Heart Association mascot.