Most Blessed Sacrament Student Council Holds Coat Drive In Celebration Of Catholic Schools Week

In celebration of Catholic Schools Week, the Most Blessed Sacrament Student Council held a coat drive. Students were asked to give new or gently worn coats, scarves, hats and gloves to be donated to the Seton Center in Princess Anne. Two months ago, the Student Council visited the Seton Center to deliver food from a school-wide food drive and saw the need to continue to help. Pictured, from left, are Sean McCrystal, Casey Gabbard, Brendon Bradford, Tatum Vorsteg, Grace Short and Isabell Ashley. Submitted Photos