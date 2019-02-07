Mid-Atlantic Campaign Organizer For Oceana Speaks At Democratic Women’s Club

Matt Heim, the Mid-Atlantic campaign organizer for Oceana, an international ocean advocacy organization, was the speaker at the January meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club (DWC) of Worcester County.  Pictured are Harriet Batis, DWC co vice president; Heim; and Vicky Wallace, DWC president.