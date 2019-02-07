Suspected Dealer Arrested

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury man was charged late last month with narcotics distribution after Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) detectives were able to connect him to non-fatal overdoses in the resort.

In January, OCPD Narcotics and Vice Unit detectives began an investigation into a suspected drug dealer after two non-fatal heroin overdoses. Through investigation, OCPD detectives were able to identify the suspected dealer as Steavon Williams, Sr., 43, of Salisbury.

OCPD detectives authored and executed a search warrant on Williams’ person and located large amounts of crack cocaine and a substance that appeared to be heroin. However, upon further investigation, detectives determined the substance was powdered sugar.

Williams was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession with intent to distribute a non-controlled substance represented as CDS and two counts of possession of CDS. He was released from custody after posting a $5,000 bond.

Jersey Man Arrested For Credit Card Fraud

OCEAN CITY — A New Jersey man was charged with theft and credit card fraud last week after an investigation determined he allegedly used a fraudulent card to make purchases at a local hardware store.

Back on Nov. 14, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) began an investigation into theft and credit card fraud after employees at a local hardware store reported fraudulent charges being made. OCPD detectives learned a suspect had purchased numerous items including power tools and gift cards with a fraudulent credit card. The total value of merchandise the suspect attempted to obtain fraudulently was over $1,500.

Through the investigation, OCPD detectives identified the suspect as Tristin Haynes, 29, of Teaneck, N.J. It was later learned Haynes and another accomplice had been making similar theft and fraudulent credit card purchases at hardware stores up and down the east coast.

OCPD detectives charged Haynes with multiple offenses including theft and theft scheme from $1,500 to under $25,000, fraud, identity theft and counterfeit credit card. An arrest warrant was issued in December and was served on Haynes late last month. Haynes is currently being held without bond.

Indecent In Laundry Room

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury man was arrested on indecent exposure charges last weekend after allegedly exposing himself to a woman in a hotel laundry room in Ocean City.

Around 10:30 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a hotel at 112th Street for a reported indecent exposure incident. The responding officer met a woman in the hotel lobby who reported she was in the laundry room when an unidentified male pulled out his penis and began rubbing it. While the victim was speaking to police, the suspect, later identified as Kevin Chandler, 41, of Salisbury, approached the front desk and the victim told police he was the man who exposed himself to her.

According to police reports, the officer approached Chandler and told him he needed to speak with him, but Chandler told the officer he did not want to speak with him and that he had laundry in a washing machine he needed to get. The officer again told Chandler he needed to talk to him, but Chandler denied anything had happened in the laundry room. It was a back-and-forth conversation that continued repeatedly.

According to police reports, the entire time the officer was speaking with Chandler, the suspect swayed back and forth and was off balance. He was also holding quarters in his hand and kept dropping them, according to police reports.

OCPD officers continued to question the victim, who told police she was in the laundry room and had made small talk with Chandler while both were washing clothes. The victim told police she turned around at one point and Chandler had exposed his penis to her. The victim told police Chandler did not pull down his pants, but rather pulled his penis out of the top of his pants.

The victim told police she immediately left the laundry room and the police were contacted. Based on the testimony, Chandler was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Traffic Stop Finds Weed, Knives

OCEAN CITY — A Lanham, Md. man was arrested on drug and weapons charges last weekend after knives and marijuana were found during a routine traffic stop in the resort.

Around 3:50 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling in the area of 17th Street when he observed a vehicle with a non-functioning, driver’s side brake light. The officer stopped the vehicle at 15th Street and made contact with the driver, identified as Wade Houston, 32, of Lanham.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the odor of raw marijuana was detected coming from the driver’ side window. The officer had Houston exit the vehicle and observed a spring-assisted knife attached to the suspect’s pants pocket in violation of the city weapons ordinance. The knife, a spring-assisted Tac-Force brand switchblade-style weapon had what was believed to be raw marijuana on the blade. Also on Houston’s person was found a bottle containing multiple hand-rolled and burnt marijuana cigarettes.

During a search of the vehicle, the OCPD officer found a second assisted-opening knife and a smoking device in the center console. Under the driver’ seat, the officer located a several clear plastic bags containing loose, raw marijuana along with other paraphernalia. In a backpack in the vehicle, the officer located another clear plastic bag containing marijuana, according to police reports. All in all, the marijuana found on Houston’s person and in the vehicle totaled more than 10 grams. He was arrested and charged with possession and weapons charges.

Downtown Fight Arrests

OCEAN CITY — Two men were arrested on affray and disorderly conduct charges last weekend after an alleged fight in a downtown parking lot.

Around 12:10 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling in the area of Wicomico Street when he observed two men later identified as Michael Walker, 40, of Forest Hill, Md., and Michael Altadonna, 40, of Middle River, exiting a downtown bar. According to police reports, the two men were arguing, but when the argument escalated, OCPD officers intervened and calmed them both down.

Shortly thereafter, however, the two men entered a parking lot on Baltimore Avenue and the tensions escalated again. According to police reports, Altadonna started shouting at Walker and assumed a fighting stance. Walker responded by grabbing Altadonna by the shoulders and throwing him to the ground before mounting Altadonna in a squatting position, according to police reports.

It appeared Walker was about to punch Altadonna when OCPD officers intervened and arrested Walker, according to police reports. Altadonna was also arrested. Both men were charged with affray and disorderly conduct.