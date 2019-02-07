Hogan Promises Referendum If School Start Date Reversed By Legislature OCEAN CITY – As predicted, a Senate committee this week approved legislation which could derail the mandate for a post-Labor Day school start, but Gov. Larry Hogan quickly fired back with a promise for a referendum if the bill is ultimately passed.On Wednesday afternoon, the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Matters Committee passed Senate Bill… Read more »

County Committed To Testing State On Sprinkler Mandate SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners' plans to not enforce residential sprinkler requirements are drawing criticism from fire safety officials.State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said this week the county would be in violation of state law if it permitted those building single family homes to opt out of installing sprinklers. He said the commissioners…

Task Force, Consultant To Examine All Ocean City Parking Issues OCEAN CITY — With an eye on taking a comprehensive look at parking issues throughout Ocean City, Mayor Rick Meehan this week announced the formation of a task force and the hiring of a noted consultant.Emphasizing the efforts were not an indication the Mayor and Council were leaning in the direction of adding more paid…