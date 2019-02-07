Carousel Group Presents $12,500 Check To Worcester County Education Foundation

Michael James of the Carousel Group recently presented a check for $12,500 to the Worcester County Education Foundation (WCEF), which was established in August of 2013 as a 501(c)3 non-profit to establish a proactive partnership between the community and the public school system by linking community resources with the educational needs of its students to prepare them to succeed. Pictured, from left, are Greg Shockley, vice chair of WCEF; James; Ray Thompson, chair of WCEF; and Worcester County Public Schools Superintendent Lou Taylor. Submitted Photos