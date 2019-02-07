Berlin Intermediate School Sixth Graders Collect Supplies For Worcester County Humane Society

by
Berlin Intermediate School Sixth Graders Collect Supplies For Worcester County Humane Society

Sixth grade students at Berlin Intermediate School have been collecting needed supplies for the Worcester County Humane Society. This is a part of their service learning project for the year. Pictured are Julia Knerr, James Uebel, Adam Baker, Emmalyn Fetters, Lindsey Beurnier and Ava Bauer.