OCEAN CITY — A New Jersey man was charged with theft and credit card fraud last week after an investigation determined he allegedly used a fraudulent card to make purchases at a local hardware store.

Back on Nov.14, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) began an investigation into theft and credit card fraud after employees at a local hardware store reported fraudulent charges being made. OCPD detectives learned a suspect had purchased numerous items including power tools and gift cards with a fraudulent credit card. The total value of merchandise the suspect attempted to obtain fraudulently was over $1,500.

Through the investigation, OCPD detectives identified the suspect as Tristin Haynes, 29, of Teaneck, N.J. It was later learned Haynes and another accomplice had been making similar theft and fraudulent credit card purchases at hardware stores up and down the east coast.

OCPD detectives charged Haynes with multiple offenses including theft and theft scheme from $1,500 to under $25,000, fraud, identity theft and counterfeit credit card. An arrest warrant was issued in December and was served on Haynes late last month. Haynes is currently being held without bond.

