Worcester Preparatory School third grade teacher Jackie Knowlton incorporated making hats for the homeless into her social studies lesson plan this year. While studying the Constructs of Civic Engagement, Knowlton and her students discussed problems that exist in the local community and brainstormed ways they could help beyond the classroom. Not only did they extend good-will in the community, they incorporated their math skills in measurement and circumference to create the hats they donated to Diakonia in Worcester County. Left, Knowlton is pictured with students Aidan Browne and Ayven Browne. At bottom left, third grader John Crossett models his completed, handmade hat. Below right, Scarlett Shimko and Brooke Moore cutout the pattern for hats for the homeless. Submitted Photos