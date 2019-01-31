ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Seeing the silly side of some really ridiculous situations helps give the Lamb a new perspective on how to handle them. Some important contacts can be made this weekend.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Try to complete your outstanding tasks by midweek. This leaves you free to take advantage of new possibilities — both professional and personal — opening up by week’s end.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): With both your creative side and your energy levels rising this week, you should be able to tackle that too-long-neglected project again. A family member might have important news.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): An explanation you requested seems to be more confusing than enlightening. You should insist on clarifications now, rather than deal with problems that might arise later.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Your energy levels might be ebbing a bit. But that’s no excuse for taking catnaps when you could be working on those unfinished tasks. There’ll be time to curl up and relax by week’s end.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): It’s a good time to get those ideas out of your head and into a readable format if you hope to have them turned into something doable. A good friend is ready with worthwhile advice.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Careful — you might be stepping into dangerous territory if you decide to “exaggerate” the facts too much. Remember: The truth speaks for itself and needs no embellishment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Although your workplace successes have earned you many admirers, there are some colleagues who are not among them. Be careful how you proceed with your new project.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You might have to go into great detail to explain why you’re currently reluctant to make changes to an already prepared plan. Be sure you have all the facts to back yourself up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Travel plans might still be uncertain. But instead of getting upset about the delay, open yourself up to other possibilities, and begin checking out some alternative destinations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Changing conditions might require you to alter some of your plans. While you might be agreeable to this, be prepared with explanations for those who do not want changes made.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Although you might have to deal with some detractors who aren’t too kind in their critiques, you gain points when you’re willing to stand up and defend your work.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a gift for creating a warm and loving environment between yourself and others.

