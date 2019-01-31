BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in solid performances at the Bayside Conference Championships at Parkside last week with several strong individual performances.

On the boys’ side in the 1,600, Kevin Beck finished second, while George Cheynet was ninth and Sam Rakowski was 15th. Beck also finished second in the 800, while Carter McClendon was sixth and Cheynet was 13th.

Gavin Bunting finished sixth in the 500, while Chad Fischer was 11th and Raul Gault was 19th. Bunting also finished 16th in the 300. In the 3,200, Tristan Dutton came in 13th, while Liam Foley finished 16th. Jonathan Santana finished 17th in the 55-meter dash.

Samuel Oates came in 10th in the 55-meter hurdles, while Andrew Ball was 15th and Zachary Fuchsluger was 17th. In the field events, Fuchsluger was seventh in the high jump, while Daquon Collick was ninth. Decatur’s Aaron Cohen finished 18th in the shot put. The Decatur boys finished fifth in the 4×400 relay and second in the 4×800 relay.

On the girls’ side of the meet, Decatur’s Alyssa Romano finished 10th in the 300, while Jabria Lewis came in 14th. In the 800, Caroline Gardner finished sixth while Dori Krasner came in 10th. Erika Hicks finished 16th in the 1,600, while Amalia Murphy was 20th. Avery Braciszewski finished eighth in the 3,200, while Murphy came in 14th.

Chloe Candeloro was 17th in the 500, while Jenna Banks came in 20th. Jabria Lewis finished 20th in the 55-meter dash, while Gina Cauble came in 18th in the 55-meter hurdles.

Margie Rayne finished second in the shot put, while Zoriah Shockley was seventh and Alexis Duvall was 18th. Romano finished 13th in the high jump. The Decatur girls finished ninth in the 4×200 relay and fourth in the 4×800 relay.