Eastern Shore Running Club Scholarship Now Accepting Applications For Scholarship

The Eastern Shore Running Club Scholarship is now accepting applications for its inaugural $500 scholarship. The Running Club established the scholarship fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore to support graduating seniors involved in an organized track and/or cross-country sports team from Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties, including those attending Delmar High School. Additionally, applicants must also have a minimum 3.0. Pictured, from left, are Erica Joseph, CFES president, and club members Kenneth D. L. Gaudreau, P.A., Mike Piorunski, Vanessa Junkin and Lynn Sande.