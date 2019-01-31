Democratic Women’s Club Make $1,175 Donation To Diakonia Food Pantry

Democratic Women’s Club members Doris Fields, Sandy Sribnick and Debbie Shuster presented a donation of $1,175 to the Diakonia food pantry.  Accepting the donation were Diakonia Executive Director Claudia Nagle and Food Pantry Manager Michelle Ascoli. Donations were collected at the Ocean City Women’s March sponsored by the DWC and Indivisible Worcester County and at the DWC January meeting.