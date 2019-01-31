Court Denies OC’s Request For Reconsideration Of Boardwalk Property Ruling OCEAN CITY — Ocean City’s motion for reconsideration of a state Court of Special Appeals decision in the ongoing Boardwalk property issue was denied this week, exhausting one of the last remedies at asserting ownership of the historic land for the town.In late December, the Court of Special Appeals issued an opinion asserting the town… Read more »

Council Delays Decision On Nine New Cell Towers In Neighborhoods OCEAN CITY — Despite a scaled-back proposal that dropped one Ocean City community from consideration, a decision on the installation of cell phone towers in certain residential areas of the resort was again tabled.In December, representatives of the private-sector company Crown Castle announced a proposal to install small cell towers in certain north-end residential neighborhoods… Read more »

Council Questions BFC On Old Library Building’s Future BERLIN – Town officials encouraged the Berlin Fire Company to consider leasing the former library building to generate additional revenue.As Berlin Fire Company (BFC) leaders presented the organization’s quarterly report to the Berlin Town Council this week, the now vacant library building was a key point of discussion. Municipal officials said the building, which is… Read more »