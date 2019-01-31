Democratic Women’s Club And Indivisible Worcester Deliver Coffee And Donuts To U.S. Coast Guard

Members of the Democratic Women’s Club and Indivisible Worcester delivered coffee and donuts to the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Ocean City and inquired about what else the community could do to support staff while during the recent government shutdown. Pictured are Gail Jankowski, Dell Purell, Joe Jankowski, Joan Roache, Ron Jones, Toby Perkins, Cindy Dillon, Lyle Dillon and Becky Simonds. Submitted Photos