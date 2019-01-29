The Seaview was constructed in the World War I era on the Boardwalk between 3rdand 4th streets. More of a boarding house than a full-service hotel, the Seaview offered both rooms and apartments to summer guests. The frame three-story building was built on pilings and survived many storms including the famous March Storm of 1962.

The Seaview was damaged when the neighboring Hamilton Hotel burned down on Dec. 14, 1969 and was torn down after the fire.

The Polynesian, the first condo on the south section of the Boardwalk, was built on their sites and opened in 1971.

Postcard photo courtesy of Bill and Kitt Matthews