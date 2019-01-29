SNOW HILL – County officials agreed to increase funding to an agricultural land preservation program.The Worcester County Commissioners voted 6-1, with Commissioner Ted Elder opposed, to commit roughly $64,000 to the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) program. The commitment will ensure the county remains eligible for state funding toward easement acquisition.“When we put this… Read more »
OCEAN CITY – Local writers joined with visual artists this week to read prose and poetry inspired by work on display at the Ocean City Center for the Arts.On Tuesday, members of the Ocean City Writers Group and artists from the community came together for the sixth annual Shared Visions exhibit at the Ocean City…
SNOW HILL – Officials agreed to update Worcester County's zoning code and explore rental licensing requirements this week.As the popularity of services such as Airbnb grows, the Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted 5-1 to have staff update the county's zoning code in order to establish rental license requirements."This is a revenue generator the county…
OCEAN CITY — A pair of bills introduced in the state senate could, if approved, derail Governor Larry Hogan's mandate for a post-Labor Day start to the school year in Maryland.After several failed attempts at legislation, Hogan in 2016 surprised many when he issued an Executive Order mandating a post-Labor Day start to the school…