Worcester Boys Fall To St. Thomas More

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team dropped one to St. Thomas More last Friday, 43-32, to fall to 4-7 on the season.

The Mallards had built some momentum heading into the second half of the season with three wins in four games. However, the face a stout St. Thomas More team at home on Alumni Night last Friday and fell, 43-32. Worcester trailed 10-6 after one quarter and 16-10 at the half. St. Thomas More gained more separation in the third with an 11-6 run and the two teams played even in the fourth quarter. Worcester closes out the regular season with five straight road games beginning February 6.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.