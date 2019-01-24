BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team dropped one to St. Thomas More last Friday, 43-32, to fall to 4-7 on the season.

The Mallards had built some momentum heading into the second half of the season with three wins in four games. However, the face a stout St. Thomas More team at home on Alumni Night last Friday and fell, 43-32. Worcester trailed 10-6 after one quarter and 16-10 at the half. St. Thomas More gained more separation in the third with an 11-6 run and the two teams played even in the fourth quarter. Worcester closes out the regular season with five straight road games beginning February 6.