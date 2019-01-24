Richard Bryan Zimmerman

OCEAN CITY — Richard Bryan Zimmerman, age 74, of Ocean City, MD, died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 at Coastal Hospice on the Lake surrounded by his loving family.

From his birth in Flushing, N.Y. on May 4, 1944, to his recent death, Richard was a man of strong faith who believed in close friendships and the importance of family. Richard was the oldest of four children, born to Virginia (Bryan) and Richard John. His parents and brother, Bobby (Robert) Zimmerman, preceded him in death. Richard is survived by his younger siblings, Jill McDonald of Williston Park, N.Y. and Jack Zimmerman of Kaua’i, Hawaii, and two nieces, Sarah McGee (McDonald) and Alana Zimmerman. Richard grew up in Williston Park, N.Y. and was a graduate of Herricks High School (Class of 1962) where he wrestled and played football and lacrosse. He went on to play lacrosse at Syracuse University and graduated in 1966. He was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity and kept in touch with many of his brothers until his passing. Richard, known in the business world as Dick, spent the majority of his career in sales. He was a natural salesman who could strike up a conversation and make a true connection with anyone he met, he loved to leave you with a good joke. Richard met his former spouse, Kathleen Zimmerman-Goddard, (Boughton) at Herricks High School and is survived by her and their daughters, Lauren Wilson and her husband Alistair of San Diego, Calif., and Kristin Zimmerman and her partner Tom Fitzgerald of San Francisco, Calif. Richard is survived by his wife of 41 years, Stephanie Zimmerman (Smith), and their four children, his oldest son, Richard Zimmerman and wife Briana; grandchildren Ronan and Fiona of Laguna Niguel, Calif.; daughter Séanna Covell and husband Matt; grandchildren Dylan and Colette of Rockville; daughter Erin Hall and husband Nick; grandchildren Jack and Norah of Baltimore; and his youngest son, Bryan Zimmerman of Ocean City.

Richard was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of various churches in Ocean City where he served as a cantor, member of the choir and Eucharistic minister and enjoyed volunteering at various organizations in the area. Most recently, Richard worked as a blackjack dealer at Ocean Downs Casino. Those who knew Richard remember him as a very giving person, always willing to help anyone in need. Richard will be deeply missed by family and friends. A visitation and funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church located at 9903 Coastal Hwy in Ocean City. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with the funeral mass commencing at noon, followed by a Celebration of Richard’s Life. The Zimmerman family would like to extend their gratitude to Coastal Hospice for their compassionate and loving care. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in Richard’s name to Coastal Hospice (P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802 or online at www.stansellhouse.org), Pancreatic Cancer Research (www.pancan.org/donate), or Hope 4 Recovery (P.O. Box 1746, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811).

Charles Wainwright

BERLIN — Charles “Wilson” Wainwright, 94, of Berlin, passed peacefully away on Jan. 9, 2019 surrounded by family.

Wilson is survived by his children Debra Russell (Dennis) of Berlin, Robin Littleton (Claude) of Willards and Beth White (Kevin) of Berlin. Wilson is also survived by his seven grandchildren Nicole, Heather, Stephanie, Chris, Cheyenne, McKayla and Cody, plus six great grandchildren, Zackery, Alika, McKenzie, Alex, Tanner and Brady. Wilson is also survived by his sisters Frances Holloway of Salisbury and Joanne Pisapia of Dover, Del. and many nieces and nephews.

Wilson is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Alice Mae Wainwright. Wilson is also preceded in death by his two brothers, Roland Wainwright and Earl Wainwright, and his sister, Norma McCabe.

Services were held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Powellville Ladies Auxiliary, 6250 Perdue Road, Pittsville, Md. 21850 or Delmarva Coon Hunters Association, PO Box 1, Pittsville, Md. 21850.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service a division of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. Please visit www.easternshorecremation.com to express condolences to the family.

Gladys “Gay” Venable Jarman

BERLIN — Gladys “Gay” Venable Jarman, age 86, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

Born on Jan. 16, 1933 in Ocean City, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Charles Kaufman Venable and Edna Mary Collins Venable. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Herbert Hoover Jarman, in 2015. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles “Skip” Venable in 2017.

Gladys is survived by her four children, Teresa “Dee” Chandler and husband Ray of Whaleyville, Scott Jarman and wife Lisa of Berlin, Mike Jarman and wife Theresa of Princess Anne and Tamara “Tami” Blades and husband Rick of Willards.

She was the adored grandmother of seven grandchildren, Deena Parsons, Laurie Holloway, Sunny Helgeson and husband Neil, Brittany Jarman, Jenna Lees and husband James and Olivia Blades. She is also survived by five great grandchildren, Kayla Parsons, Elaina Parsons, Kyle Holloway, Shelby Stevens and Aren Helgeson. Also surviving are two sisters, Charlotte Holmes of Hatboro, Pa. and Suzanne Cahall and husband Rusty of West Ocean City; a sister in law, Elaine Hudson Venable of Dover, Del.; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Gladys was a graduate of Buckingham High School, Class of 1951. She had worked at her family’s drycleaning business “Venable Dry Cleaners” for several years, and at the Berlin Nursing Home for a short time. But her passion was being a ”homemaker” taking care of her family, her husband and children, grand-children, and great-grand-children and a few others along the way. She was definitely a “home-body” and home was where she was happiest. She also loved her pets, “Corky” being her current fur-baby.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Whaley Cemetery.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.