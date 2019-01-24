The Kaye Hotel was built by Marie Kaye Kinnamon on the corner of 6thStreet and the Boardwalk in 1927. Following her death and the subsequent sale of the property, the name was changed to The Hotel Normandy prior to the 1945 season — most likely to honor the D-Day landings in Normandy the previous summer.

The Normandy catered to families and many of them returned each year to spend a week at the ocean. One of the last of the old “cedarshake” hotels, the aging building was torn down following the 1991 season. The Americana Motor Inn opened on the site the following year.

Photo from Bunk Mann’s collection