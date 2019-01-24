The following represents a collection of press releases reporting on the achievements of local students.

Moravian College named 732 students to the Dean’s Honor List for the Fall 2018 semester including Katie Boyle from Berlin. Students who carry three or more course units during the fall or spring term and attain a GPA for the term of 3.50 or higher are placed on the Dean’s Honor List.

Sarah Ashmore, a resident of Bethany Beach, Del., has been named to the Emerson College Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester. Ashmore, who is majoring in journalism, is a member of the class of 2022. The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

Tiffany Wakefield has been named to the Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University College of Adult and Graduate Studies for the Spring 2018 Semester.

Eric Robinson, of Bishopville, a student in the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences of the University of New Haven, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall term.

Robinson is working on a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

Stella Cunningham, Class of 2021, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester at the University of Vermont. Cunningham, from Berlin, is majoring in Health and Society in the College of Arts and Sciences. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Joseph Kennard of Berlin was named to the Bloomsburg University Fall 2018 Dean’s List. Kennard is a member of the class of 2022 and is majoring in Nursing BSN. Kennard was among more than 1,900 students named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List.

Hannah Proctor, daughter of Rick and Carol Proctor of Ocean City, and Kate Schulz, daughter of Tom Schulz of Berlin and Kristin Schulz of Mt. Horeb, Wis., were recently accepted into Sigma Theta Tau, the honor society of nursing at Salisbury University. Sigma Theta Tau, an international organization, promotes nursing excellence and shares nursing knowledge for use in practice.

Proctor is a senior nursing major. She is a 2014 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin. Schulz is a senior nursing major. She is a 2003 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin.

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Haley Mills graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Mills is the daughter of Kimberly Owens of Berlin and Chris Mills of Altamonte Springs, Fla., and step-daughter of Kenneth Seig of Berlin.